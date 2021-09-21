Coyote Get Chased Off By a House Cat Who Thinks He’s Chuck Norris

You don't mess with a house cat that has a bad attitude. That lesson was learned recently by a coyote that got too close to a property watched over by the house cat equivalent of Chuck Norris.

I'm not 100% sure of the location of this special domesticated pet/wildlife moment. Does it really matter? No, it does not. Not when you have a cat who throws down on an uninvited coyote. Be proud, Chuck Norris. Good guys wear black...and are furry.

Many of the comments on YouTube were commending the kitty for his bravery, but a few others were warning of how coyotes will try to lure pets away so they can dispose of them elsewhere:

Holden Magroyn - "Coyote was probably trying to bait the cat down the fence line a little bit where four or five more coyotes were waiting."

Lapeer Charlie - "The coyote is working to lure the cat down the trail, where his mates are lying in ambush. Plus, Spoiler Alert: if the coyote wanted to, he'd overwhelm and nab that cat single-handedly without breaking a sweat."

That's something of an urban myth that many pet sites disagree with. The Fur Bearers (great website name, btw) debunks this mentioning that coyotes don't normally hunt in packs.

There's a whole Quora discussion that's been going on for literally years where owners claim coyotes are out to get their dogs and cats. But, not on this day for one feline who would make Chuck Norris proud.

