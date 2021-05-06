The star of Craig Campbell's new video for "Good Things Come to Those Who Drink" makes it look pretty easy, but if the singer's TikTok challenge catches, on there may be more than a few honky-tonk cleanups necessary in 2021.

Holly Stocks — a western wear model and social media influencer — stars in the video, premiering exclusively on Taste of Country. That's her strutting the dancefloor, casually kicking up her heel to — wait a second, did that beer just open?

The TikTok Bottle Pop challenge is just that. It's as easy as holding two beers in one hand and then kicking your heel until ... "pop!"

Well, she makes it look easy.

"The video was so much fun to film," Campbell, a veteran country hitmaker, says. "We had the concept of tying in a dance with a TikTok challenge, and shoutout to my team, we put the wheels in motion and made it all happen."

Mark Holman and James McNair wrote the song, a new one from an upcoming project. "I remember having the title and thinking, no matter what, this would make a great T-shirt," he says.

Campbell is best known for Top 20 hits like "Family Man," "Outta My Head" and "Keep Them Kisses Comin'." He'll be returning to the road hard in 2021 after having to take most of 2020 off due to the pandemic.