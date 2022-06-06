It's no secret that Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney take inspiration from love stories in their family to write their songs. "From the Ground Up," their smash hit love ballad from 2016, was inspired by their respective grandparents and how they modeled strong marriages for both Smyers and Mooney as children.

As it turns out, the bandmates' families are full of goals-worthy couples. Dan + Shay shared video of a sweet, romantic family moment that took place while the duo were in Arlington, Texas, for a June 4 stop on Kenny Chesney's Here and Now Stadium Tour. Mooney's parents came out to catch the show, and during soundcheck, they stepped out for a dance as their son was warming up a version of the band's romantic new song, "You."

"We were soundchecking 'You' at [AT&T Stadium] yesterday and looked out and saw [Mooney's] parents dancing to the song," the band wrote after the fact, sharing video footage of the sweet moment. "Means the world to see people connecting with our music and sharing moments like this."

Dan + Shay's mid-tempo singalong love song comes off their most recent album, Good Things. In May 2022, they performed it during the Billboard Music Awards, where they were last-minute fill-ins for rock group the Red Hot Chili Peppers. They also won the award for Top Country Duo/Group during that event.

"You" is the latest in a long string of sweeping, dance-worthy love songs from the country duo. Previously, they've put out songs like "Speechless" — which many fans have used as their wedding song — and their smash Justin Bieber collab, "10,000 Hours."