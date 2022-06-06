Southeast Wyoming Gears Up For Burns Day This Weekend

If you're looking for a fun, family-friendly event this weekend, look no further than the 2nd annual Burns Day, this Saturday, June 11th in Burns. The event itself is going to kick off at 7 AM Saturday with a pancake breakfast, with tons of events going on with live music and food trucks throughout the day for tons of community fun.

Most of the events will take place on Main St. in Burns between 1st and 4th street. It's looking like this event will have something for everyone, plenty of activities to keep you interested and food when you get hungry.

Let's take a look at the list of events they have posted on their Facebook page.

7 AM Pancake Breakfast

7:30 AM 5k

9 AM to 4 PM Craft Show

9:30 AM Parade

10:30 AM to 2 PM Car And Tractor Show

11 AM to 11 PM Live Music

11 AM Cornhole

11 AM 3 On 3 Basketball

11 AM to 2 PM Kids Games

2 PM Horseshoe

3 PM 4 On 4 Volleyball

4 PM Bingo

All Day Food Trucks

Street Dance

Melodrama

Dummy Roping

Now, that's a packed day. Tons of events going on. If nothing else, you can go down for lunch or dinner and enjoy some live music. Looking at their website, they'll also have a petting zoo and train rides. I'm guessing those run throughout the day. This sounds like a great time to bring the kids.

So, what do you think? Which events are you excited about? They're pulling out all the stops to make sure there's something for everyone. Let us know, and tell us in our app.

