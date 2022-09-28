Daniels Fund is Accepting Applications for 2023 Intake

Wyoming high school seniors can now apply to become a 2023 Daniels Scholar and receive up to $100,000 for their college degree.

Interested students must apply at DanielsFund.org/Scholarships by 4 p.m. MST on Oct. 15 to be considered for the scholarship.

The Daniels Scholarship Program provides the opportunity for motivated students to attend the college of their choice. The scholarship, based on financial need, provides up to $ 100,000 to attend any two-or four-year nonprofit, accredited college or university in the United States. Earlier this year, the Daniels Fund awarded scholarships to 41 Daniels Scholars from Wyoming.

Since2000, the Daniels Fund has provided more than $235 million to over 4,800 scholars. High school seniors in Wyoming, as well as Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah are eligible to apply.

“We’re looking for students with great potential, strong character, and big dreams,” said Daniels Fund President and CEO Hanna Skandera.

“These scholars are America’s next generation of leaders. They persevere through life challenges and their values reflect those of our founder Bill Daniels–they operate with integrity, honesty, and respect while striving for excellence and leading with an entrepreneurial spirit. We’re proud to carry on Bill’s legacy of life-changing giving through our scholarship program.”

Eligibility requirements:

Be a high school senior graduating from a school in Wyoming, Colorado, NewMexico, or Utah.

Be a resident of Wyoming, Colorado, NewMexico, or Utah.

Be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States.

Earn a minimum grade point average of 3.0 in high school (on an unweighted 4.0 scale).

Earn a minimum SAT math score of 490 and a minimum evidence-based reading and writing score of 490 or a minimum ACT score of 18 in each category (writing score not required). Super scoring is not accepted.

The applicant's parent(s) or legal guardian(s) must have an adjusted gross income of $85,000 or less on their 2021 tax return on which the applicant is claimed as a dependent. Additional income is allowed for additional dependents

Visit the Daniels Fund website for specific details and examples.

What the scholarship covers:

Daniels Scholars receive $5,000 to $25,000 annually, depending on financial need. Funds can be used toward:

Tuition and fees at any accredited nonprofit college or university intheU.S.

Room and board

Books and supplies

Other educational experiences

All Daniels Scholars also receive a laptop computer, networking opportunities, leadership development opportunities, and career development.

2023 Daniels Scholars will be announced in March 2023.

To learn more about the Daniels Scholarship Program or to apply, please visit DanielsFund.org/Scholarships.

About the Daniels Fund

The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming through its grants program, scholarship program, and ethics initiative.

Visit DanielsFund.org to learn more.