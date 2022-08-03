Department Of Health Issues Advisory For Granite Springs Causeway

The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a harmful cyanobacterial bloom recreational use advisory for the Causeway at the City of Cheyenne BOPU [Board of Public Utilties] Granite Springs Reservoir.

That's according to a BOPU news release.

According to the release, blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, are known to form harmful blooms in late summer when temperatures warm up. The blooms produce toxins and irritants that are bad for people, pets, livestock, and wildlife.

Although the algae have been found in the causeway, the release says it has not been found in the reservoir itself, which supplies drinking water to the city of Cheyenne.

The causeway is an area west of the reservoir where Middle Crow Creek flows toward the reservoir.

The release says BOPU laboratory staff will continue to check the water quality in drinking water for the city.

The BOPU is offering the following recommendations, according to the release:

▪ Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of the bloom, especially in areas where cyanobacteria are dense and form scum.

▪ Do not ingest water from the bloom. Boiling, filtration, and/or other treatments will not remove toxins.

▪ Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion.

▪ Avoid water spray from the bloom.

▪ Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near the bloom, eat bloom material or lick fur after contact.

▪ If people, pets, or livestock come into contact with a bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible.

Granite Springs is located about 30 miles west of Cheyenne in Curt Gowdy State Park.