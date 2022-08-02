Poll: What Are The Best And Worst Things About Life In Wyoming?

If you are reading this poll, the odds are that you live in Wyoming. Like any place, the Cowboy State has its ups and downs.

It's certainly a beautiful place. If you like outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and fishing, you are in the right place.

We have our crimes, especially property crimes. But violent crime is fairly unusual, and random violent crime is even more so.

Wyoming is still a place where we help each other out, sometimes even including strangers who may have car trouble by the side of the road. A lot of people think that Wyoming still exemplifies the best parts of the American character in a way that you may not find in more urban areas. Those of us who live here might be biased, but a lot of residents think the people of Wyoming as a group tend to exemplify the traditional American values of hard work and looking out for our neighbors.

But on the other hand, no place is perfect.

If you can't handle long stretches of winter weather, it might not be the place for you. So far as shopping, professional sports, and big-name concerts (other than perhaps during Cheyenne Frontier Days), you probably won't find everything you might want without taking a road trip out of state.

Finally, a lot of our college graduates end up going out of state to find work. For all of that talk about "diversifying our economy," many professional people find their employment options somewhat limited in Wyoming, and in some cases maybe even non-existent. There are also those who think the "Good Old Boy" network has way too much influence, both statewide and in many cases locally.

