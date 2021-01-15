The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever burglarized a business in south Cheyenne early Tuesday morning.

Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the burglary occurred in the 2000 block of E. Allison Road.

"A Lincoln 210 welder and an iPhone 8 were stolen," said Warner. "The items were valued at $1,750."

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app