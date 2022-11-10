Excellence in Customer Service Course Happening TOMORROW
Are you currently a job seeker or a person looking for a promotion within your current company? This workshop is FOR YOU!
The Laramie County Community College will be having an Excellence in Customer Service course.
The course will cover:
- Develop Delivery Strategies
- Minimize Customer Frustration
- Build Positive Relationships
- Learn To Respond to Conflict Proactively
Grant funding may be available to help pay the cost of the class.
The Event:
- Date: November 11 & 12
- Time: 11 AM - 3 PM
- Location: Albany County Campus
- Costs: $99 (Lunch will be provided!)
Get our free mobile app
Register HERE
For more information, call 307.772.4256 or email jmckim@lccc.wy.edu
November Events In Laramie
Here's a list of all the fun events happening in Laramie this month