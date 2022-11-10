Excellence in Customer Service Course Happening TOMORROW

Are you currently a job seeker or a person looking for a promotion within your current company? This workshop is FOR YOU!

The Laramie County Community College will be having an Excellence in Customer Service course.

The course will cover:

  • Develop Delivery Strategies
  • Minimize Customer Frustration
  • Build Positive Relationships
  • Learn To Respond to Conflict Proactively

Grant funding may be available to help pay the cost of the class.

The Event:

  • Date: November 11 & 12
  • Time: 11 AM - 3 PM
  • Location: Albany County Campus
  • Costs: $99 (Lunch will be provided!)
Register HERE

For more information, call 307.772.4256 or email jmckim@lccc.wy.edu

