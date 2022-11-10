Excellence in Customer Service Course Happening TOMORROW

Are you currently a job seeker or a person looking for a promotion within your current company? This workshop is FOR YOU!

The Laramie County Community College will be having an Excellence in Customer Service course.

The course will cover:

Develop Delivery Strategies

Minimize Customer Frustration

Build Positive Relationships

Learn To Respond to Conflict Proactively

Grant funding may be available to help pay the cost of the class.

The Event:

Date: November 11 & 12

November 11 & 12 Time: 11 AM - 3 PM

11 AM - 3 PM Location: Albany County Campus

Albany County Campus Costs: $99 (Lunch will be provided!)

Register HERE

For more information, call 307.772.4256 or email jmckim@lccc.wy.edu