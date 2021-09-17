Did You Know There’s 14 Cities in the U.S. Named Wyoming?

As much as we love our state, Wyoming isn't exactly a word that rolls off the tongue. In fact, if you ask people from out of states, especially not in the west, they barely remember the fact that we are a state. But you may or may not realize that we share our state name with several cities in the U.S.

Before we take a look at those cities, where did 'Wyoming' actually originate? As in, where did our state name come from? According to WyoHistory.org, it comes from a Delaware Indian language where it means either 'large plains' or 'mountains and valleys alternating'. I mean we do have both here, so that makes sense.

Apparently in Munsee language, it also means 'at the big river flat', and in Algonquin, it's 'a large prairie place'. I suppose all those work from out state, but they all originate out east from the Wyoming Valley. So because of that, it's quite fitting that most of these cities are in the east. Let's take a look...

There it is. All the cities in the U.S. named Wyoming. I'm pretty sure we definitely got the better deal of it all getting to take the name and give it to a whole state. That works for us.

10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming Here Are the Top 10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming

- 10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming,

30 Wyoming Attractions To Visit

- 30 Wyoming Attractions To Visit

10 Of The Most Famous Wyomingites In History We asked our listeners to tell us who they thought was the most famous Wyomingite in History, here are the top 10 picks. NOTE: To be a Wyomingite you do NOT have to be born here, but you DO have to have lived here for at least a year.

- 10 Of The Most Famous Wyomingites In History

30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming These are the most mentioned ways to say you're from Wyoming, without actually saying you're from Wyoming.

- 30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming