Did You See Chase Rice Sharing His Great Time In Wyoming?

It's not the first time Country Star Chase Rice has shared his love for Wyoming.

The former NASCAR pit crew member, University of North Carolina football star and now country music star, has spent some time in the Cowboy State and showed off some of the stuff he did while here.

Chase and Brian Kelly from Florida Georgia Line grew up together in Florida and after Chase and his family moved to North Carolina, they remained close. The pair, along with Tyler Hubbard, worked together to write the smash hit "Cruise".

Since then, Chase has been a staple in country music. Writing, recording and living the country lifestyle. He even lives on a Bison farm in Tennessee. You'll notice Chase wearing a hat with the letters TECF inside a bison body, that is his bison farm in the Nashville area, Twin Eagles Creek Farm.

Chase shared some of his Wyoming family vacation on this Instagram page and judging from the smiles, they had a great time.

Fishing, horseback riding, guitar picking and spending time with the ones he loves most, were all on his agenda while here in Wyoming.

This summer, Wyoming has been the destination for many stars. Luke Bryan and Jordan Davis were fishing in the Casper area. Miranda Lambert and her group spent time in the Jackson area, while passing through on their western vacation. Even funny man, Will Ferrell was in Wyoming spending his vacation time here.

