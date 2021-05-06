New Wyoming Video Instructs Tourist’s To ‘Get Your West On’

Tis the season for tourism and with the COVID-19 becoming more of an afterthought daily, the Cowboy State is ready for a new season of travelers.

A new video posted to the official VisitWyoming Instagram page, is encouraging tourists to "get your West on". The short video showcases the great outdoors in Carbon County and some of the fun activities and sights to see while visiting. Along with the video, they shared a caption that read:

For National Travel and Tourism Week we are sharing how to spend a perfect day around Wyoming. Carbon County is full of scenic drives and outdoor recreation. #ThatsWY #NTTW2021 #PowerofTravel

📽️: @carboncountywy Follow our story for more!

The video has already amassed more than 2500 views in 24 hours! That is a sure fire sign that tourists are already on the lookout for things to do in Wyoming in the upcoming summer months.

Carbon County boasts a complete list of nationally registered historic places, in addition to all the outdoor recreation, so even if you're a Wyoming resident and haven't traveled there lately, it's definitely worth the trip.

It is indeed time to "get your West on".