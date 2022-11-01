A Disney Favorite Returns in New ‘Disenchanted’ Trailer

It’s been 15 long years since the original Enchanted, a clever blend of live-action and Disney animated fairy tale that followed a storybook princess (Amy Adams) who winds up in New York City and experiences some major culture shock. The new sequel, Disenchanted, brings back Adams’ Giselle, along with her metaphorical Prince Charming, played by Patrick Dempsey, as well as several other familiar faces from the original movie, including Patrick Dempsey and Idina Menzel.

Rather that debuting in theaters, Disenchanted will go straight to Disney+ next month. Here is the new trailer for the film, which also features Maya Rudolph as a new evil queen figure in the story, which focuses on Giselle as she struggles to adjust to life in the suburbs.

Like the original film, the sequel boasts original songs from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. (The first Enchanted was directed by Kevin Lima; this sequel was helmed by Adam Shankman.) Here is Disenchanted’s official synopsis:

It has been more than ten years since Giselle (Adams) and Robert (Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy.Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

Disenchanted is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on November 18.

