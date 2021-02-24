Disney Plus Unveils Spring TV Release Schedule

Today is the Disney portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, and as part of the company’s presentation, they announced the official premiere dates for Disney+’s biggest spring series. (The dates for the upcoming movies will presumably have to wait for the Film Critics Association Winter Press Hullabaloo.)

In March, the second Marvel Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, debuts. The following Friday, it’s joined by the Mighty Ducks sequel series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, starring Lauren Graham and Emilio Estevez. On June 11, the third Marvel series, Loki, shows up. (Although a date wasn’t officially announced today, Kevin Feige confirmed that What If...? will be the Marvel series after Loki.) The next Star Wars show is Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an animated spinoff to Star Wars: The Clone Wars. That premieres on May 4.

There’s three follow-ups to Disney favorites in July: A new Monsters Inc. series, Monsters at Work, a new Chip ‘N’ Dale, and a Turner and Hooch series starring Josh Peck as the son of Tom Hanks’ character from the 1989 movie.

Here’s the full Disney+ spring 2021 TV lineup:

Disney

MARCH

March 19 – The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

March 26 – The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

APRIL

April 16 – Big Shot

MAY

May 4 – Star Wars: The Bad Batch

May 14 – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2

Marvel

JUNE

June 11 – Loki

June 11 – Zenimation Season 2

June 25 – The Mysterious Benedict Society

JULY

July 2 – Monsters at Work

July 16 – Turner & Hooch

July 23 – Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life