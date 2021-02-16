Disney has shared a new image of Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in the upcoming live-action adaptation based on 101 Dalmatians. The striking black-and-white poster arrives in advance of Cruella’s latest trailer, which will be released tomorrow.

This photo of Stone as the classic Disney villain reinforces that this isn’t your typical villain origin story. Stone looks totally punk rock here, and it’s honestly a great look:

Cruella will likely take a few cues from another Disney live-action remake, Maleficent. The 2014 film took the iconic sorceress Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) out of Sleeping Beauty’s world and transformed her into a complex and tragic character. Unlike more traditional retellings such as The Lion King and Aladdin, Cruella will take more creative liberties with the 101 Dalmatians story.

The film will take place in 1970s London, with Stone playing a younger version of the glamorous villain, Estella de Vil. Before she becomes obsessed with spotted dog furs, Estella is young fashion designer who gets hired by the intimidating Baroness (Emma Thompson) at her prestigious fashion house.

Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya, Lars and the Real Girl) directs the picture, with a screenplay from Dana Fox (The Wedding Date) and Tony McNamara (The Favourite). Glenn Close, who portrayed Cruella de Vil in the 1996 101 Dalmatians live-adaptation, serves as executive producer.

Originally planned for a December 2020 debut, Cruella was pushed back to May 2021 following a series of coronavirus-related delays. The official release date is now May 28.