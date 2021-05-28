The rumors surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home are getting a little out of hand. It started with old Spider-Man villains returning; like Spider-Man 2’s Alfred Molina and The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Jamie Foxx. Then that expanded to the previous Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Then there were rumors that various supporting characters would be back, too. At this point, I would not be surprised to read a report that Martin Sheen’s Uncle Ben will return in No Way Home, rise from his grave as a zombie, and teach Peter Parker important lessons about how with great power comes great BRAAAAAAAINS.

Thus far, the only person who’s confirmed any of these rumors is Alfred Molina. (Andrew Garfield claimed the ones about him weren’t true.) The latest former Spider-star to go on the record is Emma Stone, who played Peter’s girlfriend Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man 2. In an interview with MTV, she responded to a question about rumors that Gwen would appear in No Way Home this way:

I have heard those rumors. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything but... I’m not. I don’t know what you’re supposed to respond as an alumnus.

Of course, Stone could conceivably be lying to preserve the surprise of her appearance in the film. (Die-hard Spidey fans continue to believe Garfield was lying and is in the film too.) Still, you have to figure it would be very difficult to lure Emma Stone back for a small supporting role in a new Spider-Man movie. Since she played Gwen, Stone’s become a much bigger star, She won an Oscar for Best Actress in La La Land, and appeared in top-billed roles in Battle of the Sexes, The Favourite, and now Cruella. Marvel fans might fixate on her time as Gwen Stacy, but she’s definitely moved on from that.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17, 2021. Watch Stone’s full interview with MTV below:

