District-Wide Crack Seal Project To Begin

Crews with Z and Z Seal Coating, Inc. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are starting a district-wide crack sealing project Tuesday, November 8th, weather permitting, according to a release by WYDOT earlier today.

Crews will start with Wyoming Highway 230 at mile markers 33-42 Tuesday afternoon. Various road sections will be impacted in Albany, Laramie, and Carbon counties; crews will be moving to different locations based on weather conditions and equipment or material availability.

Motorists should expect flaggers and potential short delays as crews work. Stay alert and be prepared to slow down if driving in any of the project locations in the coming weeks.

This project is expected to be completed by the end of the month.