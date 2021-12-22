Doctor Strange Is Back in First ‘Multiverse of Madness’ Trailer

Fresh off its stint as the final post-credits “scene” in Spider-Man: No Way Home — yep, if you left the theater early, you missed it — here is the first teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Spinning out of the events of No Way Home, Strange has even more trouble with the multiverse (Wong told you not to cast that spell Strange!!!), and he recruits Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) to help him deal with it. The villain in the film seems to be Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Mordo — although Mordo claims that the real threat to the MCU in the film ... is Doctor Strange.

Even more than the plot or the characters, the real appeal here is Sam Raimi, making his first Marvel movie since 2007’s Spider-Man 3. He took over directing of the project after the filmmaker behind the first Doctor Strange, Scott Derrickson, left this sequel. The teaser also includes... an evil Dr. Strange? And maybe it’s the one we saw on What If...?, the Marvel Disney+ show that really first explored the Marvel multiverse onscreen? Take a look at the trailer below and see for yourself:

Here are some new images from the film, plus the teaser poster:

And here is the film’s official synopsis:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a thrilling ride through the Multiverse with Doctor Strange, his trusted friend Wong and Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch.

Well, that’s not a lot to go on. Seems pretty on par with what Marvel’s been doing lately! Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to open in theaters on May 6, 2022.

