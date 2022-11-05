Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon are calling attention to the awkward post-Halloween period in a new song titled "Almost Too Early for Christmas."

The track brings to light what many people ponder during this time of year. Halloween is in the books and Thanksgiving is on the horizon; however, many jump right into the spirit of Christmas. They poke fun at the juxtaposition that puts jack-o-lanterns and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on the same aisle at the store.

"It's almost too early for Christmas / Too soon to be singing this song / There's still Halloween decorations / And haters will say that it's wrong / Let's turn on the lights for Mariah / Tell Rudolph to shine up his nose / It's almost too early for Christmas / But why don't we see how it goes? / Why don't we see how it goes?" Parton and Fallon sing in the chorus.

To further drive home their point, Fallon released an animated video for the song, showing him and Parton in some very funny situations. The two are seen caroling at Jason Voorhees' house and making a "snowman" out of autumn leaves, all while wearing their Christmas sweaters. Parton and Fallon are a splash of red and green against a brown and orange canvas.

The song itself has a classic '80s holiday sound to it, similar to Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime." Synthesizers carry the song alongside a bouncy drumbeat.

It's not the first holiday duet for Parton and Fallon. The two recorded their own version of "All I Want for Christmas Is You" in 2020. It appeared on Parton's Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, which she released on Oct. 2 of that year.