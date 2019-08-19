10 Things You Need to Know About Country Queen Dolly Parton

Although she found some success as a songwriter, Dolly Parton received her big break in Nashville when she was asked to join The Porter Wagoner Show, as Wagoner's sidekick. Of course, she was destined for greatness, and after winning over Wagoner's audience and finding moderate chart success while she was a member of his ensemble, Parton left. Her farewell message to Wagoner was the massive hit "I Will Always Love You."

Parton has notched 25 No. 1 songs, the most of any female country artist (tied with Reba McEntire); she also holds the record for most Top 10 albums on Billboard's country chart, having placed 41 projects there. Parton is also one of only six women to receive the CMA Awards' Entertainer of the Year trophy and has numerous Grammy Awards and ACM Awards, as well as Academy Awards, Tony Awards and Emmy Awards nominations, to her name.

Parton's road from her humble start in the Great Smokey Mountains to becoming one of the most recognized and glamorous women in the music industry was not an easy one; however, to this day, the country star remains the humble, kindhearted and humorous.

10 Things You Didn't Know About Dolly Parton:

This story was originally written by Cristin Maher, and revised by Angela Stefano.