Dolly Parton celebrated her 75th birthday on Tuesday (Jan. 19), and in honor of the occasion, she took a moment to reflect on her birthday wish. In classic Dolly fashion, however, this wasn't just a wish for herself: It was one she made on behalf of the world at large.

"This year, my wish is a call for kindness," Parton writes on Facebook. "We can't just hope for a brighter day, we have to work for a brighter day. Love too often gets buried in a world of hurt and fear. We have to work to dig it out so we can share it with our family, our friends and our neighbors."

"So today, January 19th, let's get to work unearthing love," the singer continues, metaphorically rolling up her sleeves and inviting her fans to join her in actively working to make the world a better place.

Elsewhere in her birthday address to her fans, Parton jokes that as someone born in January, she's among the last remaining groups of people in the world who — up to now — hadn't had a pandemic birthday.

"Like everyone else, it is now my turn for a COVID-covered birthday," she reflects. "So what do you do? What do you want? Do you even celebrate?"

Parton adds that she's enjoying a relatively low-key birthday this year. "I am choosing the quiet path so I can stay close to the ones I love to count my blessings and think hard about what this new year will bring," the singer explains.

Beyond that, she didn't get into the specifics of what her birthday celebration entails, though she has hinted in the past at how she might spend her special day. Throughout 2020, Parton dropped hints that she might like to pose for Playboy, perhaps in order to recreate her iconic 1978 cover shoot. She also told Billboard in December that it's a yearly tradition of hers to write a song on her birthday.