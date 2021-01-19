Cheyenne Woman Dies After Being Hit by SUV
An 80-year-old Cheyenne woman who was struck by an SUV while crossing Yellowstone Road earlier this month has died, according to a crash report.
The incident happened on Jan. 7 at approximately 6 a.m. near the intersection of Yellowstone Road and Vandehei Avenue.
Police say Catherine Gonzales was wearing dark, non-reflective clothes and attempting to cross in an unlit area without a crosswalk when she walked into the path of an oncoming 2008 Chevy Trailblazer.
Gonzales was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with critical injuries and passed away Jan. 8 at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado.
Police say the driver remained on scene to assist officers with their investigation and won't be facing any criminal charges.