Downtown Cheyenne Store To Show Off Gorgeous Remodel

One of Downtown Cheyenne's long-standing businesses just got a facelift after months of hard work and it's a sight to see. DECORoom at 215 West Lincolnway in Cheyenne is having an open house tonight in celebration of all their hard work on their remodel that they've been working on since May.

When you walk into the business, it's filled with lights and it's bright, shiny, and really pretty. Just check this out.

Mat Murdock Townsquare Media

I'll be honest, I've walked past this business several times and I'm glad I happened to stop by yesterday to see what they have going on. Their top floor is flooded with all the light fixtures you could ever want. It's a contractor's dream or someone that wants Chip and Joanna to make their home a fixer-upper.

What is really cool is what's in their basement. They have everything you could want for a state-of-the-art living room or the Man(or Babe)Cave of your dreams. They have theater seating and TVs that will keep you from having to go to Colorado and spend money at Best Buy.

With the remodel, they've added tons of new features, some that I've mentioned, electric fireplaces, home audio, home video, home theaters, smart home systems, landscape lighting and speakers, and more. They've done a great job building this so that you can buy everything you need from Cheyenne and not have to make a trip south.

You can stop by tonight for their Open House and see everything for yourself, they'll have hor d'oeuvres and more as you can see what they have to offer from 3pm-7pm.

