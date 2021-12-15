Drink Up! Wyoming Is Adding Another Craft Brewery

After a long wait, it's starting to look like Wyoming is adding, yet another brewery into the fold. Cody, Wyoming is about to be the new home of Cody Craft Brewing. They have set their opening date for December 20th. Sounds like a Christmas miracle to me. According to their Instagram account, they'll be opening at noon on Monday the 20th. That's just in time for a new place to duck into when hiding from your family.

I'm pretty interested in their beer choices. I have no idea what a Western Pilsner would taste like, but I'm here for it. It's looking like they'll have 4 beers on tap when they open their doors for business.

It also looks like you can get an early sample of what they're making this weekend at Santacon Winter Brewfest in Cody. That sounds like an awesome time. A Brewfest the weekend before Christmas, AND a new brewery? It's turning up aces for Cody's craft beer scene.

If you're around Cody this weekend, that looks like a lot of fun, 15 breweries. There aren't many beer festivals outside of the Summer, so it's nice to see something like this pop up.

It's looking like the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild is just as excited for new Wyoming beer as I am.

All in all, this is great news for not just the craft beer scene in Cody, but Wyoming as a whole. I love seeing more breweries come in. Hopefully, they'll be ready for the Wyoming Brewers Festival this June. Until then, Cheers!