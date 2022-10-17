A man is dead after rolling his vehicle on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 11:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 near mile marker 125, about 20 miles east of Rock Springs.

The patrol says 73-year-old Texas resident Orrin Harrison was headed east when he attempted to pass another vehicle and proceeded to exit into the median, striking the cable barrier.

Harrison then overcorrected, causing his vehicle to cross both lanes of travel and go off the interstate where it tripped and rolled.

Harrison was not wearing his seat belt and died from his injuries.

The patrol says speed and driver fatigue/asleep are being investigated as contributing factors.

This is the 99th fatality on Wyoming's highways in 2022 compared to 92 in 2021, 107 in 2020, 129 in 2019, and 93 in 2018 to date.

