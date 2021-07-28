Cheyenne Police Identify Man Killed in Accident at Frontier Park

Cheyenne Police Department via Facebook

Cheyenne police have identified the man ran over and killed at Frontier Park Tuesday morning as 65-year-old Albert Shoreman of Texas.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says Shoreman was getting out of the bed of a pickup that had slowed to a stop in traffic near Gate V12 when he lost his footing and fell, and the pickup driver pulled ahead with traffic and ran him over.

Shoreman was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Get our free mobile app

Farkas says the pickup driver, who police are not identifying at this time, remained on scene to assist officers with their investigation.

Cheyenne Frontier Days posted the following statement on its Facebook page Wednesday morning:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Albert “Larry” Shoreman. He was born 2-21-1956, and grew up in a typical Midwestern family northeast of Chicago. He is described by his sister as being a very protective and loyal little brother. Larry played sports in high school in Waukegan, Illinois. After school he enlisted in the Marine Corps as a payroll clerk where he served two enlistments. He worked with the Janousek family for 35 years, and was a most trusted friend and brother. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. To say the least the loss of Larry has been devastating to us all. He leaves behind his sister Jackie along with a host of people who loved him and will miss him dearly.

Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED)

The Daddy of 'Em All is back and today we're looking back at over 50 years of concerts at Cheyenne Frontier Days. This list features every main stage musical act on the Frontier Nights stage at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming since 1966. Courtesy of Daniel Long with the CFD Old West Museum

- Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days 1966-2021

LOOK: VIntage Postcards Showing-Off Cheyenne Frontier Days Through the Years

Postcards have been a thing since the mid-1800s. Sending pictures and short messages on card-stock paper to friends and families really took off in the first half of the 20th century. While not quite as popular today, they still exist, and collecting postcards even has a special name, Deltiology.

Postcards were made for a lot of things, like vacation destinations and events. Cheyenne Frontier Days was the source of many. On the auction site eBay we found a lot of vintage postcards with fascinating pictures of Cheyenne and the Daddy of 'Em All.
Filed Under: Albert Shoreman, Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cheyenne Police Department, fatal accident, Frontier Park, Gate V12, man run over, police identify man killed, texas
Categories: Cheyenne Frontier Days, News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top