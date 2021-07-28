Cheyenne Police Identify Man Killed in Accident at Frontier Park

Cheyenne police have identified the man ran over and killed at Frontier Park Tuesday morning as 65-year-old Albert Shoreman of Texas.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says Shoreman was getting out of the bed of a pickup that had slowed to a stop in traffic near Gate V12 when he lost his footing and fell, and the pickup driver pulled ahead with traffic and ran him over.

Shoreman was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Get our free mobile app

Farkas says the pickup driver, who police are not identifying at this time, remained on scene to assist officers with their investigation.

Cheyenne Frontier Days posted the following statement on its Facebook page Wednesday morning:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Albert “Larry” Shoreman. He was born 2-21-1956, and grew up in a typical Midwestern family northeast of Chicago. He is described by his sister as being a very protective and loyal little brother. Larry played sports in high school in Waukegan, Illinois. After school he enlisted in the Marine Corps as a payroll clerk where he served two enlistments. He worked with the Janousek family for 35 years, and was a most trusted friend and brother. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. To say the least the loss of Larry has been devastating to us all. He leaves behind his sister Jackie along with a host of people who loved him and will miss him dearly.

Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED) The Daddy of 'Em All is back and today we're looking back at over 50 years of concerts at Cheyenne Frontier Days . This list features every main stage musical act on the Frontier Nights stage at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming since 1966. Courtesy of Daniel Long with the CFD Old West Museum

- Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days 1966-2021