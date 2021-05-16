Drone Video Shows Wyoming’s Hell’s Half Acre is Kinda Heavenly

I wasn't around when many of our locations were named, but one in particular seems to deserve a better title. I'm talking about Hell's Half Acre. A new drone video share proves it's really kinda heavenly.

There's an old saying that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I suppose that applies in this case. Yes, Hell's Half Acre west of Casper has some very dire landscapes, but it also packs plenty of beauty.

Wikipedia describes it as being "composed of deep ravines, caves, rock formations and hard-packed eroded earth". That is true of its 320 acres, but watch this rather long overhead drone video showing much of the area and see if you don't see some beauty also.

Atlas Obscura describes some of the shadier history of the area including what used to happen to buffalo there. As they mention, the movie "Starship Troopers" was partially shot there.

Is Hell's Half Acre a vast wasteland? I suppose you could look at it that way. But, for someone who loves interesting rock formations, I see it as heavenly also. Judge for yourself as the area is worth exploring next time you have a free weekend.

