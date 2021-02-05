New Drone Video Shows Relaxing Snowboarding in Wyoming’s Bighorns

We have Hogadon in our backyard and Jackson Hole ski resorts are well known for having fine powder. There's a new drone video that reminds us there are also some sweet rides possible in Wyoming's Bighorn Mountains.

Charles Kieser road-tripped to Meadowlark Ski Resort recently and captured some drone video of some snowboarding he enjoyed.

Does it make me a bad person to confess that I didn't even know that Meadowlark Ski Resort was so close? If you're new to the area or clueless like me, Meadowlark is located between Ten Sleep and Buffalo.

Google Maps Satellite View

I was checking out some Google Reviews and overall Meadowlark seems to get decent ratings with most in the 4 to 5 star range. One reviewer mentioned that the mountain is small, but the snow is big. Another called it a "diamond in the rough". That sounds about right as it's completely flown under my snow radar for a few years.

I used to skateboard as a kid and tried my hand (unsuccessfully) to transfer that skill to snowboarding. Even my very limited skiing background can appreciate an off-the-beaten-path place. Maybe this Wyoming resort is worth exploring if you've got the time and gear to make it happen.

