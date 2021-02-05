New Drone Video Shows Relaxing Snowboarding in Wyoming’s Bighorns
We have Hogadon in our backyard and Jackson Hole ski resorts are well known for having fine powder. There's a new drone video that reminds us there are also some sweet rides possible in Wyoming's Bighorn Mountains.
Charles Kieser road-tripped to Meadowlark Ski Resort recently and captured some drone video of some snowboarding he enjoyed.
Does it make me a bad person to confess that I didn't even know that Meadowlark Ski Resort was so close? If you're new to the area or clueless like me, Meadowlark is located between Ten Sleep and Buffalo.
I was checking out some Google Reviews and overall Meadowlark seems to get decent ratings with most in the 4 to 5 star range. One reviewer mentioned that the mountain is small, but the snow is big. Another called it a "diamond in the rough". That sounds about right as it's completely flown under my snow radar for a few years.
I used to skateboard as a kid and tried my hand (unsuccessfully) to transfer that skill to snowboarding. Even my very limited skiing background can appreciate an off-the-beaten-path place. Maybe this Wyoming resort is worth exploring if you've got the time and gear to make it happen.