Eli Young Band Embarking on Love Talking Tour in 2022
Eli Young Band are wasting no time hitting the road to share the love and promote their new collection of songs, Always the Love Songs. The band will kick off the Love Talking Tour on Thursday, Feb. 17.
The 50-plus date run will continue through the spring and summer before wrapping on Aug. 26 in Denver. Shows will span from San Diego to Washington, D.C. In addition, Mike Eli and the gang will stop eight times in their home state of Texas.
The tour shares its name with the multi-Platinum band's single "Love Talking." The song — released on Jan. 6 — details a man falling in love, saying things he has never said before. With no vice to blame it on, he confesses it's the love that's doing the talking.
Fans will find it on the group's recent project, Always the Love Songs, which was released Feb. 11.
Eli Young Band's 2022 Love Talking Tour Dates:
Feb. 17 - Hays, Kan. @ Fox Theatre
Feb. 18 - Roswell, N.M. @ The Liberty
Feb. 19 - Abilene, Texas @ Potosi Live
March. 4 - College Station, Texas @ Hurricane Harry's
March 5 - Kyle, Texas @ Down South Railhouse
March 8 - Modesto, Calif. @ Gallo Center for the Arts
March 9 - San Diego, Calif. @ Moonshine Beach
March 10 - Tuscon, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre
March 11 - Chandler, Ariz. @ Wild Horse Pass - Motor Sports Park
March 24 - Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre
March 25 - Richmond, Va. @ The National
March 26 - Rocky Mountain, Va. @ Harvester Performance Center
March 28 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Assembly Food Hall
April 1 - Katy, Texas @ Wildcatter Saloon
April 2 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Beer City Music Hall
April 7 - Green Bay, Wisc. @ EPIC Event Center
April 8 - Clear Lake, Iowa @ Surf Ballroom
April 9 - Fargo, N.D. @ Sanctuary Events Center
April 13 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's
April 14 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone
April 15 - Bloomington, Ind. @ Bluebird Nightclub
April 21 - Gulf Shores, Ala. @ The Hangout
April 22 - Tampa, Fla. @ Dallas Bull
April 23 - Fort Myers, Fla. @ The Ranch
April 28 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally's Pub
April 29 - Manchester, N.H. @ The Pub
April 30 - Portland, Maine @ Aura
May 6 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Lounge
May 13 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ George's Majestic
May 20 - Helotes, Texas @ Floore's Country Store
May 21 - Amarilla, Texas @ Big Texas Starlight Ranch
June 2 - Dewey Beach, Del. @ Bottle & Cork
June 3 - Washington, D.C. @ The Bullpen
June 10 - Kamas, Utah @ DeJoria Center
June 11 - Burley, Idaho @ King Fine Arts Center
June 17 - New Braunfels, Texas @ Whitewater Amphitheater
June 18 - El Campo, Texas @ Greek Brothers
June 22 - Aspen, Colo. @ Belly Up
June 25 - Sant Fe, N.M. @ Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder
June 29 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theater
July 14 - Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall
July 16 - Beaufort, S.C. @ Beaufort Waterfront Park
July 19 - Washington, Pa. @ Wild Things Park
July 21 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Bowl
July 22 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
July 23 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Aug. 5 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line Music Cafe
Aug. 7 - Wisconsin Dells, Wisc. @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre
Aug. 11 - Petaluma, Calif. @ McNear's Mystic Theater
Aug. 13 - Fontana, Calif. @ Tailgate Fest
Aug. 26 - Denver, Colo. @ Grizzly Rose