7

Sometimes you need to see something through another's eyes before you can truly appreciate it, and it took Black's wife, Lisa Hartman Black, for him to appreciate the beauty of storms. Additionally, this song's intro -- "I never liked the rain until I walked through it with you" -- wins this countdown's "best pick-up line" award. Men, take a lesson from Mr. Black: Women love to hear how you couldn't make it through the clouds of life without them.