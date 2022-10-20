You May Be Eligible for Free Breast Cancer Screening in Wyoming

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but staying aware of your risks for breast cancer is a year-round matter.

Every year, about 264,000 women develop breast cancer in the United States. According to the National Breast Cancer organization, women whose breast cancer is detected at an early stage have a 99% in the first five years. That's why the Wyoming Cancer Program encourages women across the state to keep up-to-date on their mammograms and annual OB/GYN exams.

The WCP recognizes that not all women can afford mammogram screenings, so today, we're putting the word out there about the program's free breast cancer services.

Do You Qualify for a Free Breast Cancer Screening?

The WCP offers free breast cancer screenings to qualifying individuals. So, how do you qualify?

Individuals can qualify for free screenings based on a list of factors. They are:

Income.

Age, gender, and other risk factors.

Insurance status. (Under-insured, no insurance.)

Individuals who may qualify for the program need to fill out a simple application to apply for the screening.

What the Wyoming Cancer Program Covers:

The WCP covers more than just breast cancer screenings. Their services range from office visits and breast exams to limited diagnostic services and mammograms for breast cancer. Additionally, the WCP offers free programs for other types of cancer, including cervical cancer (which impacts women) and colorectal cancer (which can impact men and women.)

How to Detect Breast Cancer Early:

The National Breast Cancer organization recommends the following to help detect breast cancer early, "doing monthly breast self-exams, and scheduling regular clinical breast exams and mammograms." According to the CDC, women aged 50 or older should have a breast cancer mammogram screening every two years, but most insurances cover annual exams at low or no cost. Women under 50 should plan on visiting their OB/GYN for their annual exam and breast exam.

For more information on the Wyoming Cancer Program, click here.