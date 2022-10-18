October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Around Wyoming and across the country, towns and cities are turning pink to support breast cancer patients and survivors. During this month, hospitals and organizations work to bring awareness to Breast Cancer while on the mission to beat breast cancer.

Recognizing and raising awareness of Breast Cancer during October has grown to become a massive movement, but that doesn't mean we should only work to prevent and overcome breast cancer in October. That's why Ivinson Hospital in Laramie, Wyoming, is encouraging women to get mammograms during their birth month this year.

The Facts of Breast Cancer

One in eight women will develop breast cancer during their lifetime.

The CDC estimates that 264,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually (and about 2,400 men.)

42,000 women die each year from breast cancer.

With early detection, the 5-year survival rate is nearly 100%.

For more information on breast cancer, visit Ivinson's Breast Cancer Awareness page here.

How to Protect Yourself and Others This Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Ivinson Hospital is taking a stand against Breast Cancer, and you can too. Women can schedule a preventative breast cancer exam easily at their local hospital or OB/GYN. Family members and friends can do their part by encouraging the women in their lives to take proactive measures to protect themselves with breast cancer screenings.

Who Should Get Mammograms?

The CDC recommends the following:

Women ages 50 and older should receive a mammogram every two years. Women ages 40 to 49 should discuss with their doctor the need for a mammogram. Women ages 18 and older should keep up with their yearly visits to the OB/GYN for their clinical breast exam every one to three years, according to mammacare.org.

The Cost of Mammograms in Wyoming

Many insurance companies cover mammograms as preventative services - meaning most are covered at low or no cost to you. If you don't have insurance, Wyoming offers the Wyoming Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program for qualifying individuals to receive free mammograms. You can find out if you qualify for the program by visiting the Wyoming Department of Health Website or by clicking here.