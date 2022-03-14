If you missed Spider-Man: No Way Home, how does it feel to be the last person on earth to see Spider-Man: No Way Home?

I kid, I kid. But if you did miss the movie in theaters — or you just want to revisit it ahead of its home video release — Marvel and Sony have shared No Way Home’s first ten minutes online. In the extended clip that begins literally from the opening Sony and Marvel logos, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker grapples with the news that his secret identity has been revealed to the entire world by Mysterio, and then has to contend with the police, who want to arrest him for his vigilante activities around New York City. At that pont, he’s saved from major prison time — not to mention a movie about Peter Parker stuck in a holding cell for 140 minutes — by a cameo from a huge Marvel hero making his big-screen debut:

Yes, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is now officially and firmly part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, who made his own definitive MCU debut around the same time in Disney+’s Hawkeye. And now their Daredevil series is streaming on Disney+ along with the rest of Netflix’s Marvel series. So it seems like it’s only a matter of time before Daredevil and Kingpin show up again somewhere else — or in new episodes of a revived Daredevil.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available tomorrow on Digital, and on Blu-ray and 4K on April 12.