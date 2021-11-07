Enter To Win: Tickets to See Alton Brown: Live!

Alton Brown: Live is coming to the Cheyenne Civic Center on November 17th. Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for over 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer, and host of Good Eats, Good Eats: Reloaded, and Good Eats: The Return.

At this special event, you can expect “more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff.” The show will also feature audience participation and according to Alton Brown "Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers… think twice.”

