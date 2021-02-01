The number of Black artists currently surging into country music’s mainstream is unquestionably unprecedented; however, Black artists’ current success in country music is not. In taking a look back through the genre’s century-long history, Black artists have been at the forefront during numerous groundbreaking moments.

Moreover, if we consider these eras as trickles of acclaim that bore streams of excellence, the depth and scope of styles pursued by the present pool of rising Black country stars is logical. From bluegrass and roots to R&B and hip-hop (and beyond), the ingredients of how Black artists have found so much space to be creative are quite apparent.

In a conservative estimate, the impact of country music’s current crop of Black stars on mainstream country music could equal the combined success of their century’s worth of predecessors. It’s unknown what this trend could foretell about country music’s future, but imagining what could emerge is as intriguing as it is potentially exciting.

Keep reading to hear 12 essential country songs by Black artists that helped pave the way for current superstar Kane Brown, powerhouse vocalist Mickey Guyton, newcomer Reyna Roberts, crossover up-and-comer Breland and more: