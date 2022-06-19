Faith Hill Admits That There Was One Part of Filming ‘1883’ That ‘Really Grossed Me Out’

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have both spoken about the lengths they had to go to to make their roles on 1883 realistic -- McGraw grew a beard, for example, and gained about 10 pounds to play the role of James Dutton on the show.

Hill wasn't exempt from the rigorous physical changes the show demanded for the sake of realism, either. As 19th century-era Margaret Dutton -- James' wife, and the matriarch of the Dutton family -- she had to grow out her armpit hair.

That part of the role was tough for her, the country star admits to actor Courteney Cox in a new installment of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series. "That was really difficult," she says in the interview, explaining that show creator Taylor Sheridan dropped the news that she'd have to put the razor down while she and McGraw were attending a wedding.

"Taylor actually called my husband. We were at a wedding, our nephew's wedding, and he said, 'Who's gonna be the one to tell your wife that she has to stop shaving under her arms?'" Hill recounts. "And I'm thinking, 'What? We're at a wedding. Can this wait?' He goes, 'No, stop tonight.'"

The singer was so resistant to the idea that she suggested taping fake hair under her arms, but the show creators weren't on board with that idea. During the interview, Cox interjected that she wouldn't have been able to grow armpit for a character, since she gets laser hair removal treatments.

"I don't laser, but I may now, so I never have to do that again," Hill continued. "It really grossed me out, I have to say."

Still, Hill was quick to add that though it's her personal preference to shave her armpits, she believes people should make individual choices about their personal grooming habits. "All due respect to those who love that, and all that freedom, woo!" the singer adds. "But for me personally, I just don't like it."

McGraw and Hill recently wrapped their time in the Yellowstone world with the conclusion of 1883. While the two stars might be finished playing James and Margaret Dutton, fans of the show don't need to say goodbye to Yellowstone prequels just yet: The show is pivoting to another prequel sequence, this time set in Arkansas and starring a new cast of characters.

1883 is the prequel to the hit TV show Yellowstone. The series -- whose season finale premiered in February -- streams on Paramount+.

