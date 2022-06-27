Tim McGraw and Faith Hill had an engagement across the pond on Monday (June 20): They were on hand to help celebrate the Paramount+ U.K. launch, held in London. The streaming service, which has been live in the U.S. since March 2021, is home to 1883, the Yellowstone prequel that stars McGraw and Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, patriarch and matriarch of the pioneering Dutton family.

McGraw and Hill famously took on more rugged appearances for their roles in the show -- McGraw gained about 10 pounds and grew out his beard, while Hill had to stop shaving under her arms -- but the pair were looking svelte on the carpet of the U.K. launch party. McGraw wore a summery, light-toned suit, dressed down with an open collar and no tie. Meanwhile, Hill was office-chic in a gray blazer and matching pencil skirt, adding a touch of nighttime glam with a black lace bodysuit underneath the ensemble.

Joining them on the carpet were other stars on the streaming service's marquee shows. Kevin Costner, who stars in Yellowstone, was on hand for the event, as were Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, who co-star in the drama series George & Tammy, Sylvester Stallone of Tulsa King and others.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1883 is a limited-series Western drama that follows the origin story of the Dutton family, and how they came to own the Dutton ranch.