Fake $100 Bills Reported In Wyoming, One Passed Marker Test

The Uinta County Sheriff's Department says several phony $100 bills have been passed in the Bridger Valley in southwest Wyoming, including at least one that did not show up as counterfeit when tested with a counterfeit marker.

That's according to a post on the Uinta County Law Enforcement Services Facebook page.

According to the post, the bills were not revealed as counterfeit until they were deposited in a local bank. One of the bills was tested by a standard counterfeit marker and passed that test.

At last report, the funny money had only been reported in the Bridger Valley area of Uinta County, but it's entirely possible that whoever is passing the counterfeit bills has moved on at this point.

Anyone who thinks they may have been given a counterfeit $100 bill should contact either the Uinta County Sheriff's Office or their local law enforcement agency. The Uinta County Sheriff's Dispatch Center can be reached at 1-307-783-1000.