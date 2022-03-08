Police Warn of Counterfeit Bills Circulating in Southeast Wyoming
Police in Torrington say they have received several reports of counterfeit bills being passed in the area.
According to a department Facebook post, "most of the bills in question were all of smaller denominations, with one report of a $100 bill."
"We would like to encourage business owners to check all bills they receive, even down to the $5 bills," the post reads.
Police say using a counterfeit detection pen can be a quick test to check the validity of a bill.
