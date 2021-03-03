There Are No Plans For ‘Falcon & Winter Soldier’ Season 2

As The Falcon and the Winter Soldier gears up for its March debut, fans can’t help but wonder what the future of the MCU’s Phase Four holds. Will the series resemble Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which ran for multiple seasons? Or is it meant to stand on its own? In a recent interview with Variety, Falcon actor Anthony Mackie clarifies The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s place in the MCU.

According to Mackie, the current season of the show is all that's planned at the moment. Per Variety: “While bound by standard Marvel-grade secrecy, the actor confirms there have been no discussions of a second season for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” A similar statement was recently made by WandaVision director Matt Shakman, who said there were “no plans” for a second season of his Disney+ series (via Collider). However, Shakman continued to say that those plans could change.

All the signs are pointing to a single season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which makes more sense for the future of the MCU. The show is designed to be more of a cinematic experience, exploring Sam Wilson’s newfound responsibility after Steve Rogers hands him the shield of Captain America. It’s not the kind of drama that can be recreated over and over again over multiple seasons.

As WandaVision will very likely tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it’s possible The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could help set up Marvel’s next big studio affair, maybe even a new Captain America movie. In that case, ending the series after one season is the right choice.

The first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ on March 19.

