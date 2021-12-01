Taika Waititi reinvigorated the character of Thor with his groundbreaking MCU installment Thor: Ragnarok. Naturally, Waititi is dialing up the volume for his follow-up, Thor: Love and Thunder. According to Marvel’s Director of Visual Development Andy Park, Thor: Love and Thunder is so “crazy wild,” Waititi was surprised that Marvel even allowed him to make it.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Park discussed how Love and Thunder will continue to break the mold. “There's a reason why there’s been over a decade of successful movies and just why this franchise is growing,” said Park. “So Thor: Love and Thunder falls right into that where it's just pushing the boundaries of what's comfortable and what should be expected.”

He continued: “You’ll be surprised and push these characters and the visuals go along with that. I think [Waititi] said it in some interview where he’s just like, he’s surprised that he’s even, he shouldn’t be allowed to make a movie like this.” Park is likely talking about Waititi's interview with Empire, where he describes Love and Thunder as the “craziest movie” he’s ever done.

“And I get it. This movie is crazy wild. It’s so much fun. And I simply cannot wait for everyone to see it,” gushed Park. “Because it was so much fun to work on and design so many characters and do keyframes for. It’s going to be a good one. It’s going to be fun.”

While a lot of the movie's details are shrouded in mystery, we do know that Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will be stepping into her new role as the Mighty Thor. We can also expect appearances from Christian Bale and Russell Crowe, as well as many members of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to debut on May 6, 2022.