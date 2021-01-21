Family’s Doorbell Video Shows Family of Mountain Lions Prowling

When you live in our part of western America, you never know what might be lurking outside in the dark. One family's doorbell camera video showed that a family of mountain lions was prowling outside.

Mayor Parker the Snow Dog (best mayor name ever, btw) shared this video from Georgetown, Colorado. These are some big kitty cats.

Shout out to 9News out of Denver who I first saw share this special big cat moment.

It's been quite a year for mountain lions in residential areas. We reported on the wild cat that was spotted in Casper. We also shared another family's video showing mountain lions in their front yard. There was also the big cat that was spotted chirping on a neighbor's porch. Late last year a Jackson home also had security cam video of mountain lions lurking.

As more and more homes become equipped with doorbell cameras like this, who knows what we'll see prowling the night outside while we sleep.

