Fatal Crash Outside of Elk Mountain

A fatal crash occurred on August 5 around milepost 257 on Interstate 80 east of Elk Mountain, Wyoming.

Get our free mobile app

At 10:13 pm, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer was headed west on I-80 when the vehicle exited the left side of the roadway and collided with a guardrail.

The driver overcorrected before leaving the road and overturning.

The driver has been identified as 25-year-old Fresno, California resident Baljinder Singh.

Singh was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

This is the 61st fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2021 compared to 71 in 2020, 102 in 2019, and 64 in 2018 respectively.