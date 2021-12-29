Firefighters Extinguish Building Fire In Laramie County

Firefighters from three different Laramie County Fire Departments joined forces on Tuesday to put out a structure fire at a building near Pine Bluffs.

That's according to a post on the Laramie County Fire District #5 Facebook Page.

According to the post, firefighters from district five as well as Laramie County Fire Districts 1 and 6 were called out shortly before noon on Tuesday morning to Mozart Lane, about 6 miles west of Pine Bluffs:

Upon arrival of the first responding engine they found a small outbuilding fully involved with fire. A defensive strategy was initiated and the fire was kept contained to the building and some equipment around the building. We responded with a structure engine, water tender and a grass truck. LCFD 1 and LCFD 6 assisted with a structure engine, water tender and a command unit. There were no injuries reported. Unfortunately the building and alot of small engine equipment was lost due to the fire. The cause is believed to be accidental.

The property owner saved further problems by having grass around the area mowed very short. Even though temperatures are cool and it's winter the vegetation is extremely dry and a large grass fire could've easily spread quickly today if not for the actions of having the grass mowed around the buildings on the property.