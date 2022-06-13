This weekend, the Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department invites Laramie to come and enjoy a plate of freshly-made flapjacks at their Open House. Free pancakes? Sign me up. Here are the details:

Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department Open House & Pancake Breakfast

The open house and pancake breakfast will provide visitors with a piping hot plate of pancakes and sausage. Plus, you can check out the department's helicopter, some firetrucks, and water gun demonstrations.

The Open House also offers a chance for Laramie residents to learn more about how they can help firefighters, prevent fires in the area, and just get to know the volunteers that keep Vedauwoo fire-free!

What's It For?

The pancake breakfast is a fundraising event for the Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department. The event is 100% free to the public, but donations help the department fund training, utilities, fuel, and equipment needs for the station.

Who Can Come?

Anyone can come to the event. Families, kids, hungry hikers, and Laramie residents are welcome to attend and meet up with the volunteer firefighters.

More About VVFD

The Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department serves the Vedauwoo region and provides support to Albany County. The department is a non-profit built up of volunteers who help protect the city and natural areas of Albany County from fires. For more information on the department by clicking here.

Event Details

When: June 25, 9 to 11 a.m.

June 25, 9 to 11 a.m. Where: VVFD Fire Station - 644 Old Highway 30, 82070 (South end of I-80 off the Vedauwoo exit.)

VVFD Fire Station - 644 Old Highway 30, 82070 (South end of I-80 off the Vedauwoo exit.) Cost: FREE, donations to the VVFD are appreciated.

FREE, donations to the VVFD are appreciated. Additional Information: Click here.