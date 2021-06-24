Firefighters Rescue Dog From Burning Fourplex in East Cheyenne

City of Cheyenne

Firefighters rescued a dog trapped inside a burning fourplex in east Cheyenne Thursday afternoon.

City spokesman Michael Skinner says crews were called to the scene near E. 22nd Street and Albany Avenue around 3 p.m. to find light smoke and flames coming from the wood-frame structure.

"Crews moved inside to complete extinguishment and to search the building for any occupants, of which a dog was found and rescued," Skinner said in a press release.

"Medical aid was administered to the dog and the animal survived the incident," Skinner added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

