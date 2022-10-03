First Education Federal Credit Union (FEFCU) has signed on as Wyoming’s sole credit union Champion for Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022.

“First Education signed up to be a Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion because cybersecurity is the key to protecting what is valuable to our members. Financial institutions long ago got very good at protecting physical assets, and for that reason, bank robberies have declined sharply. Now, we need to get as good at protecting what is valuable today: Digital information. Cybersecurity Month gives us the opportunity to work together to keep everyone cyber secure,” said First Education Federal Credit Union President Jim Yates.

Founded in 2004, Cybersecurity Awareness Month is the world’s foremost initiative aimed at promoting cybersecurity awareness and best practices.

The Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champions Program is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations, and individuals committed to educating others on online safety.

This year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month will focus on:

Recognizing and reporting phishing

Understanding the benefits of using a password manager and dispelling existing myths around password manager security and ease of use

Enabling multi-factor authentication on personal devices and business networks

Installing updates on a regular basis and turning on automated updates.

First Education Federal Credit Union is proud to support this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative, co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, visit staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/.

About First Education Federal Credit Union

Knowing the future starts today, First Education Federal Credit Union (FEFCU) uses financial knowledge to educate and encourage members to make smart, well-informed choices about their finances—and about their financial future, too!

From their welcoming location in north Cheyenne, FEFCU provides all the conveniences of a large financial institution—from checking accounts and loans to mortgages and mobile banking—with a warmth and familiarity that feels like your favorite small town.

About Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state, and local governments, and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come.

For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/

About National Cybersecurity Alliance

The National Cybersecurity Alliance is a non-profit organization on a mission to create a more secure, interconnected world. We advocate for the safe use of all technology and educate everyone on how best to protect ourselves, our families, and our organizations from cybercrime. We create strong partnerships between governments and corporations to amplify our message and foster a greater “digital” good. National Cybersecurity Alliance’s core efforts include Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Week (Jan. 24-28th); and CyberSecure My Business™, which offers webinars, web resources, and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks.

For more information, please visit https://staysafeonline.org.