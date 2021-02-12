Five Of The Coldest Days in Wyoming History Did you know that four of the 10 coldest temperatures ever recorded in the continental United States were here in Wyoming? Winter in Wyoming can be a yo-yo. Really nice, and then really cold. Here's a frigid look back at some of the coldest days in the history of the Cowboy State



Winter in Wyoming can be a yo-yo. Really nice, and then really cold. Here's a frigid look back at some of the coldest days in the history of the Cowboy State.

1. Feb. 9, 1933 - In addition to the -66 degree reading at the Riverside Ranger Station in Yellowstone, the mercury fell to 63 below in nearby Moran, Wyoming.

2. February 10, 1981 - At Darwin Ranch, just outside of Jackson, the temperature plummeted all the way to 62 below zero. Luckily, it wasn't nearly that cold on the day this guy took the polar plunge.

3. Feb. 8, 1929 - The unincorporated town of Border Junction, located in Lincoln County near the Wyoming-Idaho border experienced the third coldest day in Wyoming history when the temperature dropped to minus 60.

4. Feb. 1, 1951 - Another western Wyoming mountain town, Bondurant, recorded Wyoming's fourth coldest day when the temperature tumbled to 57 below.

5. Jan. 10, 1963 - Although the month of February has produced the coldest days in Wyoming history, January has the lowest average temperature in the Cowboy State. Our coldest January temperature was 55 below, recorded in the town of Dixon.