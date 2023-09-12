The 20+ Absolute WORST (& BEST) Parts About Autumn in Wyoming

Can you feel it in the crisp morning air? Have you noticed a golden tinge on your yard's aspen tree? There's no denying it...Fall is just around the corner.

Though many may consider September 1 the start of the Fall season, technically, the first day of autumn isn't until September 23, 2023. Science can pinpoint the exact beginning of Fall on the Autumnal Equinox each year - the day when the Sun crosses what astronomers call the "celestial equator." After the Autumn Equinox, days begin to shorten, and the weather grows colder in the Northern Hemisphere.

DID YOU KNOW? The Sun crosses the equator from North to South during the Autumn Equinox and from South to North during the Vernal (Spring) Equinox!

It's no wonder people in Wyoming love autumn. The heat of summer starts to fade, the mosquitos go away, and the waves of tourists start to abate. Autumn marks the beginning of a lot of great things - football season, hunting season, the school year (great for parents, maybe not the most favorite thing for the kids.) We have the holiday season on the horizon - Halloween and Thanksgiving promise family get-togethers and happy children.

Yeah, Fall in Wyoming is pretty great. People from across the country come here to see the golden leaves that take over the state around late September. My favorite parts of autumn usually involve hiking through Medicine Bow or curling up with a cup of delicious apple cider.

I, for one, love autumn. It's my all-time favorite season. However, there are plenty of things not to love about it. Seriously, some parts of Fall are so overrated.

Here's a list of the worst (and best) things about Fall in Wyoming:

The Absolute WORST Things About Wyoming Fall Autumn in Wyoming has its plus sides...but let's talk about the downsides.

The Top Reasons to 'Fall' in Love with Autumn in Wyoming There's something marvelous about autumn in Wyoming, from spectacular natural beauty to exciting cultural events. Here are 15+ reasons why locals and visitors love autumn in Wyoming!

So what do you think? Do you agree with the list? Did we miss any of the worst things about Fall in Wyoming? Drop your least and most favorite things about Wyoming Fall in the app - we'd love to hear them!

The twenty absolute worst parts of Autumn in Wyoming.