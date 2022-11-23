Five Wyoming Cowboys Earn Academic All-District Honors

* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- A total of five University of Wyoming football student-athletes have been named to the 2022 Academic All-District Team as selected by the College Sports Communicators.

Those five include: fullback/tight end Parker Christensen; offensive lineman Marco Machado; wide receiver Will Pelissier; punter Clayton Stewart; and wide receiver Wyatt Wieland.

Parker Christensen has achieved a 3.793 cumulative grade point average in kinesiology and health promotion. The native of Sheridan, Wyo., has caught 19 passes for 169 yards and one receiving touchdown this season.

Marco Machado has accumulated a gpa of 3.991 in chemical engineering at Wyoming. He was a nominee of UW’s Chemical Engineering Department for the Wyoming Engineering Society (WES) Student Engineer of the Year Award this past year. Machado came to Wyoming from Waco, Neb. He plays a key role on Wyoming special teams appearing in every game this year as a personal protector on the punt team and he is Wyoming’s back-up center.

Will Pelissier has earned a 3.855 cumulative gpa in finance at Wyoming. He hails from Big Horn, Wyo., and has caught eight passes for 101 yards and one receiving TD this season. Pelissier has also had six rushing attempts for 38 yards.

Clayton Stewart is currently pursuing his graduate degree in business administration at UW and carries a 3.538 cumulative grade point average. A native of Flower Mound, Texas, Stewart has been one of the top punters in the Mountain West Conference and the nation this season. He currently ranks No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 17 in the nation in punting, averaging 44.6 yards per punt.

Wyatt Wieland completed his bachelor’s degree at Wyoming with a 3.592 cumulative gpa in finance. He is currently working on his master’s degree in business administration at UW, and has achieved a 3.667 graduate gpa. Wieland is from Colorado Springs, Colo. He has caught 20 passes this season for 285 yards and one receiving touchdown. Wieland has added five rushing attempts for 12 yards and two rushing TDs.

MORE UW FOOTBALL NEWS FROM 7220SPORTS:

* Saturday night marked 10th coldest Wyoming game since 1970

* Cowboys in the NFL: Week 11

* Wyoming Football: News and notes ahead of Fresno State

* Step by step, Craig Bohl discusses controversial final play call

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his/her current institution. The cumulative grade-point average may NOT be rounded up to 3.50. Nominated athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of their team’s games.

No student-athlete is eligible until he/she has completed one full calendar year at his/her current institution and is at least a sophomore academically and athletically.

In the cases of transfers, graduate students and two-year college graduates, the student-athlete must have completed one full calendar year at the nominating institution to be eligible. One exception to that rule is graduate students who are competing at a different institution than the one from which they earned their undergraduate degree are eligible even if they are in their first semester at the graduate institution. Graduate transfers are only eligible for nomination at their current institution, unless they transferred and chose not to compete in intercollegiate athletics at their graduate transfer institution.

Nominees in graduate school must have a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or above both as an undergrad and in grad school.

All eligible nominees receive Academic All-District® recognition and advance to the national ballot for Academic All-America consideration. This year’s Academic All-America football team will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

- Just The Facts: Size Doesn't Matter For Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium